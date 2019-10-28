International Development News
Development News Edition

Angry at criticism, Philippines' Duterte dares vice president to take over law enforcement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:39 IST
Angry at criticism, Philippines' Duterte dares vice president to take over law enforcement
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out at Vice President Leni Robredo for criticizing his war on drugs and offered to put her in charge of law enforcement. The president has a frosty relationship with opposition leader Robredo, who was elected separately from Duterte, whose drugs crackdown has killed thousands, stirring global alarm, although polls show strong domestic support for the campaign.

"I will surrender my powers to enforce the law," Duterte said in remarks to newly-appointed government officials. "I will give it to the vice president for six months. I'll let her carry it out, let us see what will happen. I will not interfere." It was not immediately clear if Duterte's offer was meant sarcastically, although he said he would send a letter to Robredo, a former human rights lawyer.

A spokesman for Duterte did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters asking about the legal basis for such a transfer of authority. The comments follow Robredo's statements in an interview with Reuters, saying that too many people had been killed in the crackdown, which had not solved the drug problem.

The comments have outraged Duterte, his aides and supporters. Robredo also urged access for the United Nations to investigate accusations of rights abuses over the crackdown, which Duterte's administration has rejected as lies. Later, Duterte told reporters Robredo could start the job anytime, perhaps as soon as Monday night.

"If she wants, I can commission her to be the drug czar," Duterte said. "I'll give her a clean slate, so she will know how easy it is to control drugs." Approached by Reuters for comment, Robredo's office said the vice president had no statement on the matter yet.

In an interview with news channel ANC on Monday, Robredo stood by her criticism of Duterte's policies. "I can't just sit back and look the other way," she said. "If I see something wrong, I feel it's my obligation to verbalize what I see, no matter how few we are."

Philippine authorities reject activists' allegations that drug dealers and users are being executed and say the more than 7,000 people killed by police had all resisted arrest. Police say they have no connection to the mysterious murders of thousands of more drug users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM sanctions Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned an additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for all the 587 police stations across the state, an official said. Patnaik sanctioned the amount based on the feedback from the publ...

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for rural communities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Gilbert F Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD, who is in India this week to meet government leaders for strengthening joint efforts to boost farmer...

US AFRICOM conducts airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS terrorists in the Golis Mountain region, Somalia, on October 25, 2019.The Golis Mountains are a known area for terrorist activ...

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019