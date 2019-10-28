International Development News
Development News Edition

Naga outfits ask legislators to clear stand on peace process

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
Naga outfits ask legislators to clear stand on peace process

Ahead of another round of Naga peace talks, a grouping of seven Naga outfits which is pushing for an early solution to the decades-old Naga crisis has urged elected representatives to avoid a "neutral stand" and make clear their position. Noting that the the Centre was keen on finding a solution, the grouping called Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) made the appeal to the elected representatives in a statement released by its media cell on Sunday night. The NNPG has been holding separate talks with the Centre since 2017.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), which signed a framework agreement with the Centre in August 2015, is insisting on a separate flag and Constitution despite the government's rejection of their demand. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, who is also Centre's interlocutor, is due to hold talks with the NSCN-IM in Delhi, in efforts to find an early solution to the Naga crisis.

Ravi had said on October 19 that the NSCN-IM "has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and Constitution on which it was fully aware of the Government of India's position". In the statement, the NNPG asserted that the elected representatives of Nagaland should not be maintaining a neutral stand on the matter, now that the government was keen on finding a solution.

"Unresolved matters should be decided through political and democratic process... The position and status of elected representatives of Nagaland cannot remain lukewarm They cannot choose to hide behind the boulders blocking the way," it said. The Centre had set a deadline for conclusion of peace talks in the wake of the Naga society's demand for an early solution to the six-decade-old issue, the statement said.

"It is time for political parties in Nagaland to clear their stand in the interest of the Naga people... If the political parties of Nagaland fail in their constitutional duties and obligations, they should resign and allow the Election Commission of India to derecognise the parties," the NNPG, which has seven Naga organisations as its members, added. The statement came two days after a senior NSCN-IM leader, along with 16 others, quit the rebel group accusing it of being "insensitive" to the people's plea for an honourable solution to the Naga issue, and joined the NNPG.

Claiming that their future of Naga generations must not be jeopardised by unresolved symbolic issues, Hukavi Yeputhomi of the NNPG said the working committee of the grouping had been more "practical and realistic" in its negotiations with the Centre. A coalition of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP is in power in Nagaland.

Naga People's Front (NPF) headed by former chief minister TR Zeliang is the main opposition party in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

The current mandatory evacuation zone is extending to the west and Sullivan Fire Road is the new western border, Chautauqua Blvd down to PCH. Mulholland remains the North border and 405 FY remains the east border. Los Angeles Fire Departmen...

UPDATE 1-Campaign for new Brexit referendum in disarray after officials sacked

The campaign in Britain for a new Brexit referendum has lurched into crisis after two of the most senior figures in the movement were forced out in a power struggle and some staff staged a walkout in protest. The idea of a second referendum...

Thai police arrest Australian Hell's Angel on drug charges

Thai police said Monday they have arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia. Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials on the ...

CORRECTED-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly-approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019