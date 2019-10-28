Trump says ahead of schedule to sign part of China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

"We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we'll call it Phase One but it's a very big portion," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving on a visit to Chicago.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)