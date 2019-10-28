Trump says ahead of schedule to sign part of China trade deal
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.
"We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we'll call it Phase One but it's a very big portion," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving on a visit to Chicago.
Also Read: FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- US
- China
- Chicago
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump
Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump
In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes
ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump