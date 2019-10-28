International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP accuses BJP of instigating people to burst crackers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:28 IST
AAP accuses BJP of instigating people to burst crackers
Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Accusing the BJP of instigating people to burst firecrackers on Diwali to increase air pollution in Delhi, the ruling AAP on Monday said that the saffron party has "a habit of" opposing everything that the Kejriwal government does. But Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta hit back, saying the Aam Aadmi Party is making these claims to "distract" people from its failures to curb air pollution to a manageable level.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said BJP leaders should think about their families before bursting crackers. "It is a habit of BJP to oppose everything that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does. But they should stop instigating people to increase pollution in the national capital. It is shameful that the ruling party is politicizing sensitive issues like pollution," Singh said.

He was apparently referring to Delhi unit BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who posted a video on Twitter where he could be seen lighting earthen lamps and bursting firecrackers with people in unauthorized colonies. Gupta said the AAP is making such claims because its government has not done any groundwork in Delhi. "Controlling pollution needs work all through the year. The AAP has not done that and now to distract people from its own failures it is making such comments."

Delhi's air pollution skyrocketed after Diwali. A layer of haze enveloped the national capital as the city's air quality plummeted to the "severe" category for the first time this season. The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 463 at 11.30 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Pusa, Lodhi Road, Airport Terminal T3, Noida, Mathura Road, Ayanagar, IIT Delhi, Dhirpur, and Chandni Chowk was 480, 436, 460, 668, 413, 477, 483, 553 and 466, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar province

Two construction workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device IED blast at an under-construction school building in Afghanistans eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday morning, the provincial gov...

Svitolina eases past Pliskova in WTA finals

Shenzhen China, Oct 28 AFP Defending champion Elina Svitolina continued her dominance over world number two Karolina Pliskova with a straight-sets victory at the WTA Finals in China on Monday. Opening Purple Group, the eighth seed started h...

Indian paddler Payas Jain bags team gold in ITTF tourney

Indian paddler Payas Jain teamed up with South Koreas Seongil Jang and Sora Matsushima of Japan to win the gold medal at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Monday. The trio, representing Team Asia, was in great...

'Intensive' US-Turkey contact during Baghdadi raid: Ankara

Istanbul, Oct 28 AFP Turkey said Monday that its military and intelligence services had intensive contact with their American counterparts during the operation that led to the killing of Islamic State IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. US Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019