US Embassy partners with High Atlas Foundation to host Alumni seminar

The U.S Embassy in Rabat, in partnership with the High Atlas Foundation, will host an Alumni Leadership Seminar to take place on November 7-9, 2019 at Club Dar Atlas in Marrakech.

The seminar will bring together 70 young Moroccans who participated in exchange programs funded by the U.S. Department of State during the 2017-2018 academic year.

During the Three day Seminar, participants will engage with and learn from the expertise of various civil society leaders and experts in entrepreneurship. They will have the opportunity to share their exchange experience in the U.S. and network with American diplomats and embassy officials. Alumni participants will also give back by taking part in a Marrakech-based community service project. Legacy International, a nonprofit organization with decades of experience implementing exchange programs and follow up activities with alumni in MENA and around the world, will facilitate six monthly webinars for additional professional development.

Each year, the U.S. Department of State sponsors more than 250 young Moroccans to partake in exchange programs to the United States. Participants discover American culture, develop critical leadership skills, and act as cultural ambassadors of Morocco to the American people. U.S. Department of State Exchange Programs covers all expenses, including travel, study, and accommodation. Moroccan students and young professionals are highly encouraged to learn more and apply to the Embassy website.

