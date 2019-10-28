International Development News
Development News Edition

Mehbooba hopes EU team will get chance to meet civil society in JK, questions why Rahul was not allowed to visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:04 IST
Mehbooba hopes EU team will get chance to meet civil society in JK, questions why Rahul was not allowed to visit
Image Credit: ANI

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday voiced hope that the group of 27 European lawmakers, who are traveling to Jammu and Kashmir, will get a chance to meet local people and civil society members, but at the same time alleged that the delegates "seem like pro-fascist, right-leaning and anti-immigrant". In a series of tweets, Mehbooba, who has been detained since August 5 and whose Twitter handle is operated by her daughter Iltija, claimed the visit is one of "incessant foreign policy gaffes" and will be a "lose-lose situation" for the government.

She also slammed the government for not allowing opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi to visit the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. "Hope they (EU MPs) get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil," she said.

The PDP chief also wondered "why the same courtesy can't be extended to American senators". "Won't be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating 'normalcy' certificates," she said.

Mehbooba asked why can't the delegation meet all three former chief ministers -- National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are the other two chief ministers who are also under the detention. "Either ways there are two scenarios. The delegation will state the situation is normal. In that case, the next logical step is to release detainees & restore the internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. The lose-lose situation," she said.

The former chief minister claimed that in its "desperation" to convince the international community that "normalcy" has restored in Kashmir, the central government is making "incessant foreign policy gaffes". "From endorsing a Republican as US President to engaging with what seem like pro-fascist, right-leaning and anti-immigrant EU MPs. Royal mess," she said.

Mehbooba asked if scrapping of the Article 370 integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India, why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from visiting Kashmir? "Instead, a group of far-right & fascist leanings EU MPs is allowed by GOI. Your ticket to Kashmir is possible only if you're a fascist with a visceral hatred for Muslims," she said.

In the first visit by any foreign delegation to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, a group of 27 European lawmakers will travel there on Tuesday, a major diplomatic outreach initiative by the government to counter Pakistan's narrative on the situation in the Valley by allowing these leaders to "see things for themselves".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women in Delhi to get free rides on public buses from Tuesday

Women in Delhi will get free rides in public buses from Tuesday as the AAP government is all set to fulfill its promise months ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital. As per the plan, conductors will distribute pink tickets hav...

Report: Cardinals acquire Dolphins RB Drake

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ESPNs Adam Schefter first reported. The teams reached agreement on a deal Saturday, and Drake was informed he wouldnt play in Miamis game at Pittsburgh ...

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas penalty cancelled out Udanta Singhs opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chenn...

Giants acquire DL Williams from Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities, going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, NFL Network first reported. According to the report, the 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019