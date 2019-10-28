UK Labour leader says will consider legislation which locks in election date

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will carefully consider any legislation which would lock in early election date, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday. The Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats say they will support a law to hold an early election under certain conditions, including a no-deal Brexit being ruled out.

They have proposed Dec. 9, in part due to concern university students may have gone home for the Christmas holidays by Dec. 12. "We will consider carefully any legislation proposed that locks in the date," Corbyn told parliament, ahead of a vote later on Monday in parliament on an early election, which the government wants to hold on Dec. 12.

"When no deal is off the table, when the date for an election can be fixed in law and when we can ensure students are not being disenfranchised, we will back an election."

