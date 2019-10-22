International Development News
UK Labour Party says open to discussing different timetable for Brexit law

Reuters London
Updated: 22-10-2019 22:25 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it was open to finding a compromise on the timetable for passing Brexit legislation through parliament, having rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to fast-track the exit bill.

"I remain available at any point to seek a consensus with you on a program motion that would command the support of all sides of the house," said Labour's Chief Whip Nick Brown, in a letter to his opposite number in government, published by Brown's office on Twitter.

The government's timetable, known as a program motion, is due to be put to a vote after 1800 GMT. Labour said earlier it would vote against the timetable.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
