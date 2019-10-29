International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Former Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66

  • Reuters
  • |
  • North Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Former Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, a North Carolina Democrat who defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in 2008 and helped secure approval of the Obamacare healthcare law, died on Monday at age 66, her family said in a statement to local media. Hagan had battled with encephalitis or inflammation of the brain for about three years after suffering a tick bite. She died in her sleep at her home in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer.

"We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning," her family said in a statement to Reuters and other media. "Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official," the statement said.

Before running for the U.S. Senate, Hagan worked in the banking industry and served in the North Carolina state Senate. Hagan defeated Republican Senator Elizabeth Dole in the 2008 election, in which Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama won the Southern state in a reversal of years of losses thereby Democrats. Dole, a former Cabinet secretary, is the wife of former U.S. senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole.

Hagan served on several Senate committees, including the Armed Services Committee. Her father and brother had both been in the U.S. Navy. In 2010, she joined other Democrats in voting for the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, which became Obama's signature domestic legislation.

The same year, Hagan became one of only five Democrats in the Senate to vote against a bill to allow immigrants who entered the United States as children without authorization to legally remain in the country. The bill, known as the DREAM Act, was defeated. Hagan narrowly lost to Thom Tillis, the Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, in the 2014 election.

Tillis, in a statement on Twitter, said he and his wife, Susan, were "absolutely heartbroken by Senator Kay Hagan's sudden passing." Obama in a statement called Hagan a "terrific" public servant "eager to find common ground, willing to rise above the partisan fray, and always focused on making progress for the people she served."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender for the party's nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, said in a statement he saw Hagan and her husband, Chip, during a stop in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday. He called Hagan a crucial ally in the Obama administration's battle to pass the Affordable Care Act.

Also Read: Former Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at age 66

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation on security issues between India, Saudi progressing well: PM Modi

India and Saudi Arabia share security concerns in their neighbourhood and their cooperation on security issues, including counter terrorism, are progressing well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. The prime minister, who arrived here o...

Leonard, reserves lead Clippers to another win

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-96 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Staples Center. Leonard also had seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. The L.A. bench was do...

B'deshi convicts in Bengal provide BJP fresh ammo to raise

The latest National Crime Records Bureau NCRB data stating that West Bengal has the highest number of foreign convicts, majority of whom are from Bangladesh, has provided BJP with fresh ammo to raise the pitch for implementation of NRC in t...

Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contribu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019