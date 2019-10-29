International Development News
'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

  • PTI
  • Ballia
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:28 IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that 'Hindutva' will not be safe in India unless population control laws are enacted. "If no population control law is enacted in India, 'Hindutva' will not be safe in the country in the next 50 years," he said here on Monday.

The Ballia MLA made the statement two days after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal's asserted that "Muslims will continue to produce children, despite (population control) laws". Singh said Ajmal was making such statements as part of his mission that encouraged Muslims to breed more and more children so that the community can capture the country.

In the wake of Assam government's decision against providing government jobs to people having more than two children, Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said Muslims will not listen to anyone and will continue to produce children. "Muslims will continue to produce children, they will not listen to anyone. Now, the government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs. According to the Sachar committee, below 2 per cent Muslims get government jobs.

"Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world," Badruddin Ajmal said. "Our religion and I personally believe that those who want to come to the world will come and no one can stop it," he added.

PTI COR SMI RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

