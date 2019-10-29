Ukrainian officials won't testify in U.S. impeachment inquiry - foreign minister

Ukrainian officials will not testify in the U.S. Congress in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump because Kiev does not want to get involved in the internal affairs of another country, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We don't have anything to do with this at all," Vadym Prystaiko told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in the port city of Mariupol. "We won't go there, we won't comment." Democrats are investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Trump over his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also Read: Afghan officials say election results ready later this month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)