International Development News
Development News Edition

Ukrainian officials won't testify in U.S. impeachment inquiry - foreign minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:03 IST
Ukrainian officials won't testify in U.S. impeachment inquiry - foreign minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian officials will not testify in the U.S. Congress in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump because Kiev does not want to get involved in the internal affairs of another country, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We don't have anything to do with this at all," Vadym Prystaiko told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in the port city of Mariupol. "We won't go there, we won't comment." Democrats are investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Trump over his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also Read: Afghan officials say election results ready later this month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus. Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the termina...

Netherlands thrash UAE by eight wickets to secure 2020 World T20 berth

The Netherlands on Tuesday sealed their berth in the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a superb eight-wicket win over United Arab Emirates UAE in the qualifying play-off here. Brandon Glover returned with a four-wicket...

UPDATE 1-Boeing CEO faces tough questions from U.S. lawmakers at hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, at the start of two days of testimony before U.S. lawmakers, faced tough questions on Tuesday on the crashes of two 737 MAX planes that killed 346 people and sparked calls for reforms. In an appe...

MH-SENA-PRITHVIRAJ

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said his party will consider any concrete proposal on government formation in Maharashtra from the Shiv Sena, which is locked in a bitter tussle with the BJP over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019