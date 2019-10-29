International Development News
Development News Edition

Allowing EU leaders to visit Kashmir but denying permission to Indian MPs a national embarrassment: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:23 IST
Allowing EU leaders to visit Kashmir but denying permission to Indian MPs a national embarrassment: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government for allowing European Union MPs to visit Kashmir while denying permission to Indian parliamentarians, and termed it a "national embarrassment". Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP's nationalism is strange, allowing European MPs to visit and interfere in Kashmir while Indian MPs are sent back from the airport.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the government has embarked on an "ill-advised PR exercise, sponsoring individuals with questionable credentials". "EU MPs representing parties and ideologies in direct conflict with the mainstream. Diplomatic disaster which ended up internationalising what is essentially our internal issue. National embarrassment. Those responsible should be held accountable," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

A 23-member delegation of European Union parliamentarians reached Kashmir on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked in August. "European MPs allowed to visit and interfere in Kashmir, but when Indian MPs and leaders go there they are sent back from the airport. This kind of nationalism is very strange," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Another Congress general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said while he did not have any objection to parliamentarians of EU visiting Kashmir, he is opposed to the government not allowing Indian MPs to visit the state. "This is an insult to the Indian Parliament by allowing the members of EU to visit Jammu & Kashmir. This is also an insult to the people, of whom they are representatives," Azad said.

"When I tried to visit Srinagar a week after the scrapping of Article 370, I had to wait for five hours at the Srinagar airport and return to Delhi. After this, I also tried to go to Jammu, but was again stopped at the Jammu airport," he said. Azad said under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a delegation of opposition leaders tried to go to Srinagar, but it also had to return after waiting for four hours at the airport.

"I finally went to the Jammu & Kashmir with the permission of Supreme Court. People were afraid of talking to me. Three former chief ministers were kept in cage and the fourth chief minister (Ghulam Nabi Azad) was kept in Delhi. But, parliamentarians of European Union were allowed to go to the state. "Leaders and Indian MPs are not allowed to visit the state, but they are taking MP of EU to the state. This is a conducted tour. It is like when we go abroad, we are guided during the conducted tour," he said.

The former J&K chief minister said 85 per cent of telephones are not working in the state and there is no Internet or WhatsApp, even as schools are closed. Criticising the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir and turning back Indian leaders and parliamentarians, the Congress has said it is an insult to the sovereignty of Parliament and to India's democracy.

The 23 EU MPs are the first high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and divide the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition term free ride scheme 'poll stunt' by AAP ahead of Assembly elections next year

The opposition BJP and the Congress on Tuesday questioned the timing of the free-ride scheme for women in DTC and cluster buses in the national capital rolled out by the AAP government, terming it a poll stunt ahead of the Assembly election...

Inter-ministerial group discusses possibility of further easing FDI policy

An inter-ministerial group on Tuesday held discussions on the possibility of further easing foreign direct investment FDI norms in different sectors with a view to attract overseas investors, an official said. The meeting was chaired by Dep...

Petrobras CEO says oil spill could be worst environmental 'attack' in Brazil's history

Oil slicks washing up on beaches along more than 2,000 kilometers 1,240 miles of Brazils northeast coastline could be the worst environmental attack in the countrys history, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Tuesd...

Central Bank of India board okays Rs 3,353 cr fundraising via preferential equity to govt

Central Bank of India on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved to allot shares on a preferential basis to the government to raise up to Rs 3,353 crore. The capital raising committee of the board of directors at its meeting on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019