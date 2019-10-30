Yogi meets Mulayam, extends Diwali greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence here. The chief minister reached Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg in the morning and extended Diwali greetings to him, a senior government official said here.

During the meeting, Mulayam Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present. The official said it was a "courtesy meeting" to extend Diwali greetings.

Adityanath had also met the 79-year-old former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in June this year to enquire about his health.

