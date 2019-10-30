International Development News
Shiv Sena will make 'kundali' of Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that his party will make the 'kundali' (horoscope) of Maharashtra and will decide the fate of the leaders accordingly.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a press conference in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

We will make a 'kundali' (horoscope) of Maharashtra. We will decide on the positioning of planets starting from top to bottom. The Sena till today holds the power to make a star shine," Raut said at a press conference here.

When asked who will be the Chief Minister of the state, he said: "Anybody who has the support of 145 MLAs, be it a politician or an MLA, can become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra." "The Governor will invite whoever has the figure of 145 or the largest party, but even they have to prove the majority on the floor of the house," he added.

Earlier in the day, Raut spoke about the differences having emerged between the Sena and its ally BJP regarding the government formation in Maharashtra after the recently concluded polls. "What will be, will be. It is Maharashtra's fate," he said. "Today, there is an NCP legislative party meeting. I don't know about the BJP meeting but there is no meeting of the Shiv Sena with its MLAs today. Everybody has to call for a party meeting and elect its legislative party leader," he told reporters.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. The Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. After the polls, Shiv Sena has been adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally. (ANI)

