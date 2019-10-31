International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. handling of tariffs raises appearance of 'improper influence' - watchdog

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 02:43 IST
U.S. handling of tariffs raises appearance of 'improper influence' - watchdog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lack of transparency in the Commerce Department's handling of steel and aluminum tariffs raised the appearance that certain companies may have had "improper influence" in the process, its internal watchdog said in a document made public on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department's inspector general said it uncovered multiple risks during an audit of processes used by two agencies within the department - the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and the International Trade Administration (ITA). It found evidence that the department had an unofficial appeals process; changed its internal review criteria after communicating with a company that objected to an earlier decision; and failed to document off-the-record discussions.

In a management alert dated Oct. 28 and made public Wednesday, the IG's office said it found "a lack of transparency that contributes to the appearance of improper influence in decision-making for tariff exclusion requests." The report comes amid growing concern about President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their negative impact on global growth. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers have also raised concerns about conflicts of interest, and backlogs in processing requests for exclusions.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% tariffs on imported aluminum in March 2018 based on national security grounds, citing Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana and fierce critic of the department's handling of the exclusions process, said the IG's findings confirmed the serious problems plaguing the system.

"There is no excuse for allowing an opaque, inconsistent, and unfair process to continue harming American manufacturers," she wrote, adding that the Trump administration had "a thumb on the scale favoring objectors." Companies can request exemptions from the Section 232 tariffs for certain products if they are not available domestically. The exclusions are made on a case-by-case basis, but other companies can object to the exclusions being granted.

The Commerce Department has received over 135,000 exclusion requests and 43,000 objections, according to a letter from the department to Walorski that was seen by Reuters. The IG's office said Commerce should make the process more transparent by setting up a formal appeals process, creating a process for modifying internal criteria for judging exclusion requests, and documenting discussions with interested parties.

The Commerce Department said it had already taken key steps to "safeguard" the system, including hiring dozens of contractors, an online portal for requests, a "robust rebuttal process" and guidance for communications with stakeholders.

Also Read: Microland Appoints Anupam Pandey as Chief Information Officer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Chile cancels APEC trade summit and major climate gathering after riots

Chile withdrew on Wednesday as the host of an APEC summit next month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war that has hurt the global economy, as raging street protests gripped the South Ame...

UPDATE 5-Hariri ready to be Lebanese PM again but with conditions -source

Saad al-Hariri is ready to return as prime minister of a new Lebanese government, a senior official familiar with his thinking said, on condition it includes technocrats and can quickly implement reforms to stave off economic collapse.Harir...

Ravens CB Smith practices, on track for Sunday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener. Asked about his availability, Smith told reporters, Im ready.Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after ...

UPDATE 7-Wildfire threatens Reagan Library as extreme winds sweep Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019