Japan justice minister likely to resign over wife's alleged election irregularities-NHK
Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai is likely to resign following a media report of election irregularities by his wife, who is a ruling party lawmaker, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had appointed Kawai as justice minister in a cabinet reshuffle last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
