UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.
According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands at 34% while Labour was at 26% and the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat Party at 19%. Nigel Farage's Brexit Party was at 12%.
Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will begin election campaigning on Thursday ahead of the Dec. 12 parliamentary election.
Also Read: Britain's Labour Party will not support Brexit deal or timetable - Corbyn
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)