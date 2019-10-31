China says U.S. Pompeo comments a vicious attack on China, Communist Party
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments targeting Beijing and the ruling Communist Party were a vicious attack and that any attempt to smear China or obstruct its growth was doomed to fail.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing that Pompeo's remarks also reflected fear and arrogance and exposed an anti-communist mindset.
Pompeo on Wednesday said that Beijing was focused on international domination and needed to be confronted, stepping up recent rhetoric from Washington aimed at China's Communist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
