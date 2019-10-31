Shinde is Sena House leader; Aaditya Thackeray proposes name

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde was on Thursday elected the party's leader in the state legislature. His candidature was proposed by party leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at a meeting of the newly- elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area. Sena sources said party chief and Aaditya's father Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son as the head of the Sena's legislative unit..

