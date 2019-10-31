International Development News
Govt will be formed in Maharashtra within 1-2 days, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Thursday exuded confidence that the coalition government in Maharashtra will be formed in a short time.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 31-10-2019 14:53 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:53 IST
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre [Photo Credit; www.india.gov.in]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Thursday exuded confidence that the coalition government in Maharashtra will be formed in a short time. He also added that the issue between the BJP and the Shiv Sena pertaining to power-sharing has been resolved to a certain extent.

"It has been our experience (With Shiv Sena). It has been resolved to a certain extent and I believe within a day or two the government should be formed. We are partners and everyone has to think about the nation and people. And it is in the interest of both that we should stick together," he said while speaking to ANI on Thursday. Dhotre also stressed that the Chief Minister will be from the BJP and Sena's rotational chief ministership demand will not be accepted by his party."The chief minister will be from BJP. Everyone has the right to expand one's party but this is not happening," he said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

