International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP's attempts to 'appropriate' Cong stalwart Patel show it has no great freedom fighter: Priyanka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:40 IST
BJP's attempts to 'appropriate' Cong stalwart Patel show it has no great freedom fighter: Priyanka

Asserting that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a Congress stalwart who was strongly opposed to the RSS, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the BJP's attempts to appropriate his legacy shows that it does not have a great freedom fighter of its own. Her attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came on a day the government organised a series of events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Patel, the first home minister of the country.

"Sardar Patel was a stalwart of the Congress who was devoted to the ideology of the party," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. He was a close companion of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, and was strongly opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress general secretary said. The RSS is considered an ideological mentor of the BJP.

"Today, seeing the BJP trying to appropriate him and pay tributes to him gives a lot of happiness, because two things are clear from this action of the BJP: 1. It has no great freedom fighter of its own. Almost all of them were associated with the Congress. 2. Even enemies have to bow before great men like Sardar Patel one day," she added. Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to 'Iron Man' Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, saying "we are all indebted to you for your service to the country".

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As Brazil's oil industry grows, environmentalists raise red flags

As executives gather in Rio de Janeiro ahead of a blockbuster offshore oil auction, a mysterious crude spill is raising questions about whether Brazils oil industry is growing faster than the governments ability to police it.For two months,...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Conte on warpath over "very strange" fixture congestion

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has only been in charge for 13 games and the famously fiery coach is already on the warpath over his teams crowded fixture list, though whether his anger is justified is another matter. Inter will visit Bolog...

CORRECTED-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-mo...

Louvre in push to display 'missing' Da Vinci: culture expert

The Louvre museum has made an offer to the owner of the worlds most expensive painting to allow it to be displayed in a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Paris, a French cultural body chief said Thursday. The world-famous Salvator Mundi has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019