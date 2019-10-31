International Development News
Maha Congress MLAs meet in Kharge's presence

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:20 IST
The Congress on Thursday held a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra at the party office here. Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting, sources said.

The legislators were felicitated during the meeting. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, senior leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Thorat asked the legislators to take up the issues raised by the people at all levels. "The people have reposed faith in our party. Now, it is our responsibility to prove them right. Let's fight on the people's issues in the House and also on the street," Thorat said.

Noting that untimely rains have hit farmers' crops, the former Maharashtra minister also asked the party legislators to ensure that peasants get relief. Congress MLAs are expected to elect the legislature party leader in the next four-five days in the presence of central observers, sources said.

"The party president will announce the name in Delhi," they added. The Congress, hit by desertions by some prominent leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections, clinched 44 seats -- two more than its 2014 tally..

