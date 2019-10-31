International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Spain's Sanchez says there will be no "online" independence for Catalonia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Spain's Sanchez says there will be no "online" independence for Catalonia

Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, stepping up efforts to control separatist groups and parties' activity on the internet, said on Thursday his government would not allow Catalonia to set up a virtual independent republic online.

Sanchez faces a parliamentary election on Nov. 10, with much depending on how voters react to days of sometimes violent protests that followed the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders this month. Opinion polls show his Socialist party leading but with fewer seats than in a previous election in April, in part because right-wing parties received a boost from voters upset with the unrest in the wealthy northeastern region.

"I'm telling Catalan separatists. There won't be independence either offline or online. The state of law will be as forcefully online than in the real world," Sanchez told Onda Cero radio. The government on Thursday adopted a decree to oblige all public administrations in Spain to host their websites in the European Union, a move aimed at putting an end to what he called the separatists' aim of a "digital republic".

Jordi Puignero, Catalan Digital Policy councillor, described the law as a "digital coup d'etat" at a news conference in Barcelona. "We have witnessed websites closures, application closures, internet-traffic filtering and now they want to ban a republic that they said does not exist. Well, it exists and it is unstoppable," he said.

The move is part of a broader crackdown by Spanish authorities on the online activity of separatists. A Spanish judge ordered the closure of secretive Catalan protest group Democratic Tsunami, which was immediately followed by the group migrating its website to another address.

Then Spanish police requested coding hosting company GitHub, owned by Microsoft Corp, to block an app uploaded in its system by Democratic Tsunami. A GitHub spokesperson told El Pais newspaper that Democratic Tsunami's content had been removed. But the group said its app - designed to announce the group's actions - could still be downloaded through a link posted on the Telegram messaging platform.

Separatist politicians, including Catalonia's former regional president Carles Puigdemont, have set up an online "Council for the Catalan Republic" which says it has 80,000 followers. Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) party has included in its electoral programme a plan to create a digital Catalan republic before there can be a real one.

Separately, Democratic Tsunami on Thursday called on people to take to the streets on Nov. 9, on the eve of the parliamentary election, to force the Spanish state to reflect on the jailing of the Catalans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man detained by British police outside Downing Street - Reuters photographer

A man with a St Georges English flag was pinned to the ground by British police outside the Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.A spokeswoman for Johnsons office sai...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields set for biggest daily fall in October on Fed cut, trade war

Eurozone bond yields fell to two-week lows on Thursday and were set for their sharpest daily fall in October after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates and doubts about U.S.-China trade talks drove demand for safe-haven assets.The Fed on Wedn...

EXCLUSIVE-WhatsApp hacked to spy on top government officials at U.S. allies -sources

Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Incs WhatsApp to take over users phones, according to people familiar with the messaging companys investi...

FACTBOX-The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far

U.S. lawmakers charted a path to public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Thursday by a vote of 232 to 196 in the House of Representatives. House Democrats began an inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether Trump abuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019