Singhvi targets BJP leader over remarks on eating eggs, says studying `sanghi science' can turn people idiots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday took a jibe at BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his remarks that children can turn man-eaters if given non-vegetarian food from childhood and said "studying sanghi science can turn people into idiots". Bhargava's remarks came after the Madhya Pradesh government decided to introduce eggs in the mid-day meal scheme for school children.

"Eating eggs can turn kids into cannibals. Studying sanghi science can turn people into idiots," Singhvi said in a tweet. Bhargava, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, made the remarks on Wednesday and criticised the Kamal Nath government's move to serve eggs in mid-day meals in the state.

"Bharat ke jo sanskar hain, Sanatan Sanskriti mein mansahaar nished hai. Agar bachpan se hi hum ise khaayenge toh bade ho kar nar bhakshi na ho jaayen (Eating non-vegetarian food is prohibited in our 'Sanatan Sanskriti.' If we have it from childhood then we may grow up to become man-eaters)," he said. Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi had told ANI that the Congress-led state government had decided to introduce eggs in mid-day meals offered to children in Anganwadis starting next month to tackle malnutrition.

Responding to allegations of the opposition, the minister had said that eggs are "not non-vegetarian" food. "They (opposition) can say what they want. If the doctors who treat malnourished children say that eggs are good for the health of children, then they are good. Also, eggs do not come in the category of non-vegetarian food, they come under vegetarian food," she had told media persons. (ANI)

