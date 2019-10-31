RSS discusses ways to maintain peace after Ayodhya verdict, works out dos, don'ts

By Pragya Kaushika With the Supreme Court expected to deliver the verdict in Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the next few days, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is discussing ways to ensure that cordial atmosphere and harmony is maintained and is working out dos and don'ts.

Senior RSS leaders held deliberations at Adhyatm Sadhana Kendra in Chatarpur here on Thursday. The discussions, which started on Wednesday, were attended by BJP working president JP Nadda on both days and mainly pertained to the impending Ayodhya verdict, sources said. Sangh functionaries believe that there can be a sense of jubilation among individuals after the verdict but it is duty of every responsible citizen ensure that the sentiments of other community are not hurt.

A senior Sangh functionary said there was no scope of any display of "aggressive behaviour" such as taking out processions in neighbourhoods dominated by a particular community. Another Sangh functionary said both BJP and Sangh will coordinate their efforts to ensure that peace doesn't get disturbed.

He said depending on the verdict, there can be expression of religious feelings like lighting of lamps or visiting places of worship but sentiments should not be hurt of any person or community. "This is what deliberations were held on, " the functionary said.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver the verdict on Ayodhya matter in the next couple of days. The Sangh had said on Wednesday that it was everyone's responsibility to ensure that harmony was maintained. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior functionaries Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Manmohan Vaidya, VHP's Justice V S Kokje and Alok Kumar along with other office bearers and `kshetriya pracharaks' participated in the meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is also learnt to have discussed developments in Jammu and Kashmir as also the Citizenship Amendment Bill. BJP chief Amit Shah had attended the meeting on the first day. The meeting coincided with the day when the state of Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated and the region divided into two union territories.

The abrogation of Article 370 has been on the agenda of the BJP for the past several decades and has the full backing of the Sangh. "The inflow of tourists should see a consistent rise for return of normalcy. The more the tourists, the better it would be for the economy of the region. And how every can contribute to ensuring prosperity and development in the UTs was also deliberated upon, " said a leader who attended the meeting.

The discussion also included panchayat polls and the funds given for the development of panchayats. The BJP leadership is understood to have briefed the top leadership of Sangh on developments concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting will conclude on Friday. (ANI)

Also Read: Enough is enough. Hearing in this matter is going to be completed today, says CJI on 40th day of hearing in Ayodhya case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)