Bhopal BJP leader gets 2 year imprisonment for attacking Tehsildar

A Bhopal court sentenced BJP MLA from Panna district, Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others for two years for attacking a Tehsildar in 2014. The special court helmed by Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 each on all convicts.

Raipura Tehsildar RK Verma was attacked by the BJP leader on August 28, 2014 after he seized a tractor full of sand and kept in Simriya police station. While going back home after the duty, Lodhi along with his associates thrashed the tehsildar and also hurled abuses for taking such a move A case was registered against all the accused after the incident. (ANI)

