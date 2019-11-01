International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhopal BJP leader gets 2 year imprisonment for attacking Tehsildar

A Bhopal court sentenced BJP MLA from Panna district, Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others for two years for attacking a Tehsildar in 2014.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:17 IST
Bhopal BJP leader gets 2 year imprisonment for attacking Tehsildar
Represenatative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Bhopal court sentenced BJP MLA from Panna district, Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others for two years for attacking a Tehsildar in 2014. The special court helmed by Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 each on all convicts.

Raipura Tehsildar RK Verma was attacked by the BJP leader on August 28, 2014 after he seized a tractor full of sand and kept in Simriya police station. While going back home after the duty, Lodhi along with his associates thrashed the tehsildar and also hurled abuses for taking such a move A case was registered against all the accused after the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Healthcare may trump Brexit in battle for British vote

As Britains Brexit election campaign swings into action, it may not be the countrys exit from the European Union which takes center stage but another national obsession - the health service. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cast the Dec. 12...

US welcomes WTO ruling against Indian export incentive schemes

The US has welcomed the ruling of the WTOs dispute settlement panel which held that Indias domestic export incentive schemes, describing it as a resounding victory for Americas quest for a level playing field for its workers. India on Thurs...

Filipinos pack cemeteries to remember the dead

Manila, Nov 1 AFP Filipinos poured into cemeteries by the millions on Friday for a rite to remember their dead, blending expressions of grief and faith in Catholic-majority Philippines with a party-like ambiance. Vendors hawked cartoon-them...

Hilton appoints Dar, Malakar as regional directors for India operations

Global hospitality major Hilton on Friday said it has appointed Rohit Dar and Ranjan Malakar as regional directors for India operations to further strengthen its presence in the country. With Indias travel and tourism sector continuing to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019