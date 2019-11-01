International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:45 IST
Pakistani protesters rally to demand Imran Khan's resignation
Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of Pakistani opposition supporters rallied on Friday to demand the ouster of what they say is the illegitimate government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning of chaos if their demands were not met.

The protest, in the capital Islamabad, is the first concerted opposition challenge that cricket star-turned-politician Khan has faced since he won a general election last year promising to end corruption and create jobs for the poor. The leader of one of Pakistan's largest religious parties, Fazl-ur-Rehman, is spearheading the protest with the support of both main opposition parties. It comes as Khan's government is struggling with the economy.

The opposition says the government is illegitimate and is being propped up by the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its history and sets security and foreign policy. The military denies meddling in politics. Khan has dismissed the opposition calls to step down and the government has warned it will not tolerate chaos on the streets.

"There is an undeclared law here," said protester Habib ur Rehman, 35, a supporter of Fazl-ur-Rehman's conservative Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl party. The veteran politician can mobilize support in numerous religious schools and has warned of chaos across the country if the government does not step down. He was due to address the rally after Friday prayers.

Security is tight in Islamabad with the government and diplomatic sector - just a few miles (kilometers) from the rally site - sealed off, roads blocked by barriers of shipping containers. Schools are closed, public transport suspended and internet services interrupted in some areas, a service provider said.

The army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, urged Khan to handle the protest peacefully and avoid violence by both sides, a military spokesman said. Khan won the election on promises of breaking Pakistan away from its legacy of corruption and on plans to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

But an economy in crisis forced his government, like many of its predecessors, to turn to the International Monetary Fund. Pakistan got a $6 billion bailout in July. The government is trying to correct an unsustainable current account deficit and cut debt while trying to expand the tax base in the country of 208 million people, in which only 1% of people file returns.

Inflation is squeezing household budgets and traders this week protested against new tax measures. Protester Rehman said people were struggling to make ends meet, and he blamed Khan.

"My family voted for him thinking he's a new person and looked sincere," he said. "But he's failed us."

Also Read: Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9: Imran Khan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....

James Vince eyeing a spot in England's T20 side for World Cup

After playing a match-winning knock of 59 in the first T20I against New Zealand, cricketer James Vince is hopeful of making it to Englands squad for World T20 next year. Vinces knock enabled England to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in...

Two Springboks to be crowned at World Rugby Awards on 3 Nov

Two Springboks, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Cheslin Kolbe are amongst the six nominees announced by World Rugby on Friday on the shortlist for the prestigious Player of the Year awards for 2019.The winners will be crowned at the World Rugby A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019