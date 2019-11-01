International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:24 IST
Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS
Image Credit: Flickr

Russia's foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliance's military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travelled to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was ready to speed up preparations to become a member of NATO.

Also Read: VP Naidu urges Int'l Solar Alliance to develop solar resources and technology

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Voting for Nigel Farage will not get Brexit done - Conservative Party

Britains ruling Conservatives warned on Friday that voting for the rival Brexit Party could prevent Britain from leaving the EU and could put left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into power at an upcoming election. A vote for Brexit ...

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during celebratory firing

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing. A cousin of the deceased has been arrested in this connection, police said.SSP Ajay Sahni told ANI, The deceased, Sunil...

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.Brexit has been delayed for a...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019