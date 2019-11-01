Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS
Russia's foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliance's military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.
On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travelled to Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was ready to speed up preparations to become a member of NATO.
