International Development News
Development News Edition

Inaugurated, Bostwana's Masisi pledges to diversify economy away from diamonds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Gaborone
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:33 IST
Inaugurated, Bostwana's Masisi pledges to diversify economy away from diamonds
Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Mokgweetsi Masisi, sworn in for a five-year term on Friday, promised to drive a transformation of Botswana's economy, creating more jobs and countering excessive dependence on diamonds that threatens to knock it off course. Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was re-elected with 67% of the contested parliamentary seats but faced a strong challenge from its opposition in an election last week.

Speaking from the stage during the ceremony, Masisi said Botswana would move from a minerals-led to a knowledge-based economy, and the government would implement reforms to make its products and services more competitive on the global market. "I have committed to prioritizing job creation during my tenure, particularly for our young people who are the worst affected by unemployment," he added.

The BDP has ruled Botswana, a southern African country of around 2.2 million people that has enjoyed stability and prosperity driven by its diamond industry, since independence from Britain in 1966. Since then, the economy has grown at around 8% a year and is considered one of Africa's most successful, but it now risks coming unstuck because of an over-reliance on diamonds. The sector is vulnerable to swings in prices and output.

Economic growth is projected to slow to 4.3% in 2019, from 4.5% last year. Unemployment, at around 20%, is a concern among ordinary people, as well as stark inequalities that persist despite equitable spending on health and education. To tackle both, Masisi said he will do more to diversify the economy and drive export-led growth. Despite the BDP winning the election resoundingly, the main opposition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is disputing the vote outcome and says it is still gathering evidence to legally contest the results.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by presidents from Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. Masisi had been in power for 17 months before this month's election. Former President Ian Khama, who has fallen out with Masisi since he stepped down, did not attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa joins nation in mourning of Xolani Gwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning and remembrance of respected broadcaster and public speaker Xolani Gwala.The President learned of Gwalas passing while en route to Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nations s...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labour abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019