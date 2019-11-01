International Development News
Development News Edition

Sukhbir writes to PM Modi, seeks acquittal of 309 soldiers who left Army after Operation Blue Star

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure the acquittal of 309 Sikh soldiers who deserted the Army after action on the Golden Temple.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:51 IST
Sukhbir writes to PM Modi, seeks acquittal of 309 soldiers who left Army after Operation Blue Star
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure the acquittal of 309 Sikh soldiers who deserted the Army after action on the Golden Temple. In a letter, Badal requested the Prime Minister to acquit the soldiers of all charges and treat them as ex-servicemen, restoring all benefits to them.

He said the soldiers had left the Army in a 'state of shock' over the 'crime committed by the then ruling party' to send the Army to oust Khalistani extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters. "In June 1984, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered pre-meditated attack on the temporal seat of the Sikh religion, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib and Sri Durbar Sahib. The attack was carried out by the army with heavy artillery and tanks. Needless to say that the then Prime Minister in a bid to crush the essence of the Sikh community ordered this attack," the letter says.

The "shocked" soldiers left the barracks on hearing the news of the "attack" and were later court-martialled and punished for deserting the Army, stated Badal in the letter. The government is celebrating 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev and I appeal, the letter said, to acquit the soldiers of "all charges and treat thorn as ex-servicemen and restore all ex-servicemen benefit to them."

In June 1984, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had ordered an Army action -- Operation Blue Star -- to remove Bhindranwale and his followers from the Harmandir Sahib complex in Amritsar, Punjab. As a fallout of the action, Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak Army claims to have killed 9 Indian soldiers in exchange of fire along LoC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labour abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thr...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019