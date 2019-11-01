International Development News
I believe Fadnavis will be chief minister of Maharashtra: Union Minister Dhotre

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Friday expressed hope that Devendra Fadnavis would again be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Union Minister Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre (Photo credit: www.india.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Friday expressed hope that Devendra Fadnavis would again be the chief minister of Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, Dhotre said: "I believe that the government will be of the BJP in Maharashtra and the chief minister will be Devendra Fadnavis because we have already elected him as the leader of the party in the state assembly."

"As per the tradition, the bigger party gets the chief minister's post. The BJP has an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which is 30 years old. During this period several times, we face such problems, which were amicably sorted out," he said. "I am very much sure that this time as well, all the problems will be sorted out within three to four days," said Dhotre.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut today said that his party decides, it will get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra. "People have given the mandate to form the government on the basis of 50-50 formula, which was reached in front of the people of Maharashtra. They want the Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," he added.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in pressure politics since the assembly elections result of Maharashtra were announced on October 24. The Shiv Sena is putting pressure on the BJP to follow 50:50 formula of power-sharing in the state but the BJP is saying that it is the single largest party, and hence the chief minister will be from its side. (ANI)

