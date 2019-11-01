Hezbollah urges forming Lebanon govt quickly to hear protesters
The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah called on Friday for the quick formation of a new Lebanese government that he said must hear the demands of protesters and work to restore confidence.
In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's resignation, prompted by massive protests against the ruling elite, had frozen government reform plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests - sources
CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests - sources
RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests - sources
EXCLUSIVE-Iran-backed militias deployed snipers in Iraq protests - sources
Was shocked when Congress opposed abrogation of Article 370 calling it an international issue: Smriti Irani