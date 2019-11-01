UP: 3 newly-elected BJP MLAs take oath of office

Three newly-elected BJP MLAs were administered the oath of office by the speaker of the Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dikshit here on Friday.

Those who were sworn in included Gangoh MLA Keerat Singh, Lucknow Cantonment MLA Suresh Chandra Tiwari and Anand Shukla who won from Manikpur assembly constituency.

Of the 11 seats that went for by-polls in Uttar Pradesh on October 21, 7 seats were won by BJP, 3 were won by Samajwadi Party and one seat was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal). (ANI)

