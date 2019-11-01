International Development News
Development News Edition

Hope Teesta issue is resolved when PMs, Mamata meet at cricket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:13 IST
Hope Teesta issue is resolved when PMs, Mamata meet at cricket

Bangladesh minister A K Abdul Momem on Friday expressed hope that the issue of Teesta water sharing would be resolved when the neighbouring country's prime minister, her Indian counterpart and the West Bengal CM come together for a cricket match here later this month. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has forwarded an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the first-ever Day/Night Test match in India between the two countries from November 22-26.

Hasina has given her consent to attend the event. "I am hopeful that Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee would also attend the match. Given the friendly relations that both the countries share, I hope issues like Teesta (water sharing) would be addressed. It will be like a gift to Bangladesh," the neighbouring country's foreign minister said.

Momem was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Book Fair here. The Teesta deal was to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh in September 2011. It was, however, postponed due to objections raised by Banerjee, who had also dropped out of the prime ministerial delegation.

The chief minister has been opposed to Teesta water- sharing with Bangladesh, maintaining that people in her state would "not get even a single drop"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...

Greta Thunberg seeks lift back across Atlantic to climate meet

Los Angeles, Nov 1 AFP Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had made it half-way from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car when next months UN climate summit was unexpectedly scrapped. But as a new venue was announced Friday for ...

Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka

Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Pliskova fights off tenacious Halep to set up Barty showdownKarolina Pliskova edged a seesaw battle with Simona Halep in their final group match at the WTA Finals on Friday, downing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019