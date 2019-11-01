No one should politicise Kashmir issue: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Kashmir is undergoing "a sea change" and no one should politicize issues concerning the Valley. The governor said in days to come, people of Kashmir would thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in changes for a better future.

"No one should try to politicize the Kashmir issue," Dhankhar told reporters on the sidelines of a program here. Dhankhar had on Wednesday termed the killings of the laborers from Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir as a "cowardly act", and sought help from the government for the bereaved families.

The five workers were gunned down by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Valley on Tuesday.

