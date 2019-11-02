Hong Kong protesters vandalise Xinhua office
Protesters have vandalized the Hong Kong office of China's official Xinhua News Agency for the first time during the months-long anti-government demonstrations, smashing windows and doors. Local media showed scenes of the aftermath that included a fire in the lobby of the Xinhua office in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district, with shattered windows and graffiti sprawled over the wall.
It was unclear if there were people in the building. Protesters have been targeting Chinese banks and businesses perceived to be linked to mainland China as anger builds up against Beijing, which the protesters accuse of infringing on the freedoms guaranteed when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.
Earlier Saturday, police fired tear gas and a water cannon in the area after some protesters hurled gasoline bombs at them in another weekend of chaos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protesters
- Hong Kong
- AP
- China
- Xinhua News Agency
- office
- lobby
- Beijing
- water cannon
- Wan Chai
- IND
- Britain
ALSO READ
DUP will lobby lawmakers to vote against PM Johnson's deal - Wilson
German business lobby see withdrawal deal as cushioning Brexit impact
Chinese Consul General of Kolkata attends Durga puja in Beijing
Tear gas and water cannon as crowds defy Hong Kong rally ban
UPDATE 4-Hong Kong leader apologises after mosque hit by police water cannon