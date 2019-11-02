Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN19 PM-LD RCEP

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP negotiations Bangkok: As negotiations to finalise the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) enter final stages, all eyes are on India whether it will finally take the plunge and agrees to the world's largest trading deal spanning 16-Asia Pacific nations. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelets drop again: personal physician Lahore:Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical as his platelet count has dropped again, a day after it rose to 51,000, his personal physician said on Saturday. (PTI)

India has received "fullest" support from US on Kashmir issue: Shringla Washington: Noting that India has received the "fullest" support from America on Kashmir, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that New Delhi is happy that the Trump administration has taken a "very very understanding view" on the issue. By Lalit K Jha

India concerned over use of social media for recruitment, radicalisation of terrorist: US Washington: India continues to remain concerned over the use of internet, particularly social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp, for the recruitment and radicalisation of terrorist, according to a report by the US State Department. By Lalit K Jha

No one will be allowed to create instability: Pak Army tells Azadi March protestors Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country, a day after the incalcitrant cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman set a two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. By Sajjad Hussain

Mexico praises ICJ ruling in Jadhav's case United Nations: Mexico welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling in Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, saying that the Court deepened its jurisprudence on consular law through the case and reiterated that rules under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations are not dispensable rules that states can or cannot choose to respect. By Yoshita Singh

Security Council will not be discussing Kashmir issue: Council President UK Amb Pierce United Nations: The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world. By Yoshita Singh

Impeachment move by Democrats an attack on American democracy: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the vote by the Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives to approve the process of impeachment against him is an attack on American democracy. By Lalit K Jha IND

