International Development News
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:15 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN19 PM-LD RCEP

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP negotiations Bangkok: As negotiations to finalise the long-overdue Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) enter final stages, all eyes are on India whether it will finally take the plunge and agrees to the world's largest trading deal spanning 16-Asia Pacific nations. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

FGN16 PAK-SHARIF-HEALTH

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelets drop again: personal physician Lahore:Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical as his platelet count has dropped again, a day after it rose to 51,000, his personal physician said on Saturday. (PTI)

FGN14 US-SHRINGLA

India has received "fullest" support from US on Kashmir issue: Shringla Washington: Noting that India has received the "fullest" support from America on Kashmir, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that New Delhi is happy that the Trump administration has taken a "very very understanding view" on the issue. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-SOCIAL MEDIA

India concerned over use of social media for recruitment, radicalisation of terrorist: US Washington: India continues to remain concerned over the use of internet, particularly social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp, for the recruitment and radicalisation of terrorist, according to a report by the US State Department. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 PAK-ARMY-PROTEST

No one will be allowed to create instability: Pak Army tells Azadi March protestors Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country, a day after the incalcitrant cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman set a two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN8 ICJ-JADHAV-MEXICO

Mexico praises ICJ ruling in Jadhav's case United Nations: Mexico welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling in Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, saying that the Court deepened its jurisprudence on consular law through the case and reiterated that rules under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations are not dispensable rules that states can or cannot choose to respect. By Yoshita Singh

FGN7 UN-KASHMIR

Security Council will not be discussing Kashmir issue: Council President UK Amb Pierce United Nations: The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world. By Yoshita Singh

FGN4 TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DEMOCRATS

Impeachment move by Democrats an attack on American democracy: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the vote by the Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives to approve the process of impeachment against him is an attack on American democracy. By Lalit K Jha IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-Dec -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The two automakers said earlier this week they planned to join forces in a...

As if govt's decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact: Sonia Gandhi.

As if govts decisions have not damaged economy enough, it is now ready to deal body blow to it by signing RCEP pact Sonia Gandhi....

WRAPUP 1-Rugby-Rainbow nation turns gold as Springboks lift World Cup

At times it was brutal, often it was downright ugly, but who cares In the end there can have been few more poignant sights than that of Siya Kolisi, the boy from a dusty, poverty-stricken South African township, on Saturday lifting the Rugb...

RSS banks on Muslim leaders of BJP to maintain harmony following SC verdict on Ayodhya

RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days. The RSS approach is to keep ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019