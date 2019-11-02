International Development News
Development News Edition

'Only for show,' NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal on Rs 10,000 cr aid to farmers by Maharashtra government

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said that Maharashtra government's Rs 10,000 crore aid for farmers affected by unseasonal rains is merely for show.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:01 IST
Senior NCP leaders hold a meeting at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Saturday to discuss farmers' plight after unseasoned rains affect crops. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said that Maharashtra government's Rs 10,000 crore aid for farmers affected by unseasonal rains is merely for show. "Central government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide aid to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. However, these aid are only for show. Farmers don't even get five per cent of the benefit of the total aid money," Bhujbal told reporters.

Several senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal held a high-level party meeting at the party chief's residence. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar said: "Maharashtra government has announced aid of Rs 10,000 crore to farmers. This is not enough for the farmers. The government needs to properly implement this."

"We are not in contact with anyone. We have got the mandate to sit in opposition, we are ready for it," he added. Earlier today, Ajit Pawar had said that NCP was holding a meeting to discuss the farmers' plight as unseasoned rain affects crops in the region.

"Sharad Pawar has come to Mumbai after his tour. He has visited Igatpuri, Satana, Kalwan and other areas affected by the unseasoned rains. We will also be visiting more affected areas in the coming days," he said. Pawar also said that there is no need for President's rule in the state.

"Sharad Pawar will go to Delhi on November 4. Pawar had a telephonic conversation on the phone and there is a high possibility that he will meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss the issues in the state. We are ready to sit in the opposition," he added. (ANI)

