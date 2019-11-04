International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha stalemate: Marathi publication likens Raut to 'Betaal'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:11 IST
Maha stalemate: Marathi publication likens Raut to 'Betaal'

Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Monday likened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to a clown and 'Betaal', the mythological ghost who challenged King Vikramaditya with his witty riddles. Coming down heavily on Raut, Tarun Bharat, the Nagpur-based publication believed to be close to the Sangh and its political extension BJP, said he was hurting the chances of BJP-Sena alliance to come to power in Maharashtra.

It is important to have a "stable government" in the state as the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case is expected in the near future, the publication said. Without naming Raut, it called him a "clown" and said, "his attempt to portray a picture that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is isolated in the BJP is nothing but pure entertainment".

It also said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray frequently asserted that its priority was farmers' interests. "But it is unfortunate to see that he is not walking the talk when it comes to actual government formation," it added.

Raut, the Sena's Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of its mouthpiece 'Saamana', has been at the forefront of voicing his party's demands over the equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post with the BJP in the next Maharashtra government. He mocked the BJP on multiple occasions by asking questions like "Itna sannata kyon hai bhai..." (why is there so much silence), using the popular dialogue from Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay", on the economic slowdown.

On Monday, Tarun Bharat published an editorial titled 'Uddhav and Betaal'. The term 'Betaal' is also used in Marathi where it means a person indulging in loose talks. "Late Balasaheb Thackeray spent his entire life for wresting power from the Congress and NCP. But this Betaal is trying hard to shatter his dreams and there will be no disappointment like this to see the Sena dragging behind one loud-mouth," the Marathi daily said.

Referring to Mahabharat, it said the Sena leader's first name - Sanjay - was also that of a character from the epic who gave a "live relay" of the war between the Pandavas and Kauravas to blind King Dhritarashtra. "Sanjay's job is to provide valuable inputs. But he himself is turning a blind eye, then there is need to worry about the Sena's future," the editorial said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

The Shiv Sena must be aware of the fact that one who cuts a branch while sitting on it is not a wood-cutter but "sheikh chilli" (a comic character known for his vain boasts), it quipped. "The BJP as the single largest party can always stake a claim for government formation and it will get time to win the vote of confidence till the next session of both Houses.

The mandate is for the 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) and going by the number of seats won, people have decided who is the big brother between them," it said. There is a message behind why the BJP is not staking a claim for government formation, as the party knows the meaning of the mandate, the publication said.

Unlike the last Assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56. The editorial wondered if the Shiv Sena while being the senior ally during its term in power with the BJP in 1995-99, ever thought of sharing the chief minister's post at that time.

Till 2009, the post of leader of the opposition (LoP) was also with the Sena. The BJP first time got one seat more than the Shiv Sena in 2009 and got the LoP post, it noted. "How can the party which stuck to numbers for the post of LoP now demand the chief minister's post?" it asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

Can Fin Homes Q2 net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 97.6 cr

Can Fin Homes on Monday reported 20 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 97.62 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys had posted Rs 81.55 crore net profit in July-September quarter previous fiscal.Total income from opera...

EIB appoints Alfredo Abad as head of Cairo office to boost engagement

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the banks head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abads previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will m...

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019