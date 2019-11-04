International Development News
Development News Edition

Raut meets governor, says Sena not hindering govt formation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:37 IST
Raut meets governor, says Sena not hindering govt formation

The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the state's political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after assembly poll results. Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form government, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating the Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.

The Rajya Sabha MP, accompanied by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the evening at the Raj Bhavan here. "We had a discussion with Governor Koshyari on a wide range of issues, including political. We learned a lot about him, especially his deep understanding of the state's political developments," Raut told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

"We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over formation of new government," he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai. Raut, who is also executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said his party is not creating any hurdles in formation of the new government in Maharashtra, where assembly election results were announced on October 24.

"We held the discussion keeping in mind the governor's constitutional rights and powers. The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view," Raut said. "The governor informed us that there is some time for government formation in Maharashtra. The governor told that any political party (which commands majority) can come forward and stake claim (to form government)," Raut said.

The term of the existing Maharashtra legislative assembly expires on November 9. "We agree that the governor is functioning within the framework of the Constitution," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Raut and Kadam met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said. They also gifted a couple of books on Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray as well as photo features of party chief Uddhav Thackeray to Koshyari.

The meeting came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post. The BJP has rejected the Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. In the October 21 polls to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The majority mark in the house is 145.

PTI ND VT RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5 pc stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private l...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardises an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019