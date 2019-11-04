International Development News
Farm protests: BJP lying on loan waiver, says MP CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:28 IST
Farm protests: BJP lying on loan waiver, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit out at the BJP's protest for rain-affected state farmers on Monday and claimed his government had waived loans of 21 lakh cultivators. The opposition party's 'Kisan Akrosh Andolan' slamming the state government on false promises of loan waiver and power bill cuts saw counter-protests by the Congress which accused the NDA government at the Centre of ignoring MP farmers' rain woes.

Tweeting on the issue, Nath said, "After seeing today's BJP protest, at least 2.5 crore people of the state must have been convinced that opposition party leaders speak lies." "Because the farm loans of 21 lakh farmers of the state have been waived off so far. Farmers' families and their acquaintances together reach to about 2.5 crore population, who know that farm loan has been waived," the tweet added. He said the BJP should know "politics of lies does not last long".

The Congress submitted a memorandum to the governor after their anti-Centre protests and demanded release of Rs 6621.28 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to MP. "Out of 52 districts, 39 were affected due to heavy rains. Crops spread over 60.47 lakh hectares worth Rs 16,270 crore were damaged. Over 1.20 lakh houses and about 11,000 kilometres of roads and other infrastructure were damaged," said Bhopal District Congress president Kailash Mishra.

He said the step-motherly treatment given to MP by the Centre should stop, pointing out that funds for states like Karnataka and Bihar had been released. A protest held in Roshanpura square was led by former minister Suresh Pachouri.

In Indore, the Congress staged a protest in front of the Divisional Commissioner's office..

