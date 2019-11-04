International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Zimbabwe police have given public sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's willingness to tolerate dissent.

A notice received from police by the Apex Council of public sector unions said the protest could go ahead but also warned that police would stop the march if it turned violent. "The regulating authority still reserves the right to stop the gathering should it turn out to a public order threat or violent. Police will monitor," Oscar Mugomeri, police commander for Harare central district, wrote in the letter.

Mugomeri could not be reached for comment on Monday. Government officials will meet the Apex Council on Tuesday, a day before the protest, to give feedback on unions' demand for workers to be paid U.S. dollar-indexed salaries, the union said.

Unions say this is the only way to cushion public sector workers against inflation that economists say reached 380% in September. Charles Chinosengwa, spokesman for the Apex Council, which represents 230,000 workers - excluding the health and security sectors - said the protest march would go ahead irrespective of the outcome of Tuesday's meeting.

Daily life in Zimbabwe is getting harder, with prices of basic goods, fuel and electricity rising as hope fades for a quick economic recovery under Mnangagwa, who took power after the late Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup in 2017. Mnangagwa has banned several opposition protests and faces accusations that he is using Mugabe's heavy-handed tactics.

Police have been on high alert since January, when fuel protests turned violent and at least a dozen people were killed during a security crackdown. Unions want the lowest government employees paid the equivalent of $475 (7,251 Zimbabwe dollars) a month compared to the 1,023 Zimbabwe dollars they earn now.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who projects the economy to contract by 6.5% this year, has said the government cannot meet the workers' demands. Chinosengwa said unions were mobilising members from across Zimbabwe.

"This is strictly a labour issue. We don't need support from politicians, we are saying hands off to politicians," he said. Shortages of foreign currency, fuel and power are among the most visible signs of a crisis that has revived memories of 2008, when hyperinflation wiped out savings and forced the government to abandon its currency.

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans should be patient while his government pursues economic reforms, including gradually cutting subsidies on fuel and electricity and the re-introduction of the domestic currency. $1 = 15.2654 Zimbabwe dollars

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finance fixes QIP floor price at Rs 4,020 cr

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on Monday fixed a floor price of Rs 4,019.78 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP. The board of directors, at its meeting on September 17, had approved raising of capital throug...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained a opt-out clause afte...

Study evaluates smoking evidence from urban emergency department patients

In a recently conducted study by the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute, researchers evaluated the in-depth understanding of smoking among patients in an urban emergency department. The study was published in the journal --...

Soccer-Struggling Leganes appoint veteran coach Aguirre

Bottom-placed Leganes appointed Javier Aguirre as coach on Monday as they bid to avoid relegation from La Liga. Leganes, who have five points from 12 matches and are six points from the safety zone, parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019