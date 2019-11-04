Lone BSP MLA in Jharkhand joins AJSU

The lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Jharkhand, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, on Monday joined the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) party three months after being dismissed from BSP for alleged 'anti-party activities'. Mehta joined the AJSU with his supporters and was greeted by party president Sudesh Mahto here.

Mahto, also a former deputy chief minister, said Mehta joined unconditionally. Asked whether he wants to contest from Hussainabad Assembly seat, which he represents now, in the upcoming state elections, Mehta said he will accept whatever his new party decides.

"Whatever the AJSU president decides is acceptable to me. Contesting is not important, what is important for me is to take the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and serve the people of Jharkhand," he said. The BSP had on July 29 dismissed Mehta from the party.

