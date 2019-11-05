International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain's election candidates clash over Catalonia in TV debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 03:21 IST
Spain's election candidates clash over Catalonia in TV debate
Image Credit: Pixabay

The main candidates to become Spain's next prime minister clashed on Monday over how to handle Catalonia's independence drive, in a tense TV debate ahead of a repeat election that opinion polls show could be as inconclusive as the one in April. Opinion polls suggest a third of voters are still unsure who they will vote for on Sunday, meaning the debate could be decisive. At this stage, polls point to a stalemate, with no party or bloc of parties having a majority.

Catalonia's regional capital, Barcelona, has been rocked by weeks of sometimes violent protests since nine separatist leaders were sentenced to jail in mid-October for their role in a failed independence bid. "You're not implementing the law (in Catalonia) because you depend on the votes of the separatists, because you hope to govern with them," the leader of the conservative People's Party (PP), Pablo Casado, told acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez, a Socialist, is leading in opinion polls but has lost support, while right-wing parties have grown more popular since last month's rallies in Catalonia saw some protesters wreak havoc and throw Molotov cocktails at police. Right-wing parties are now competing on which would take a harder line on the restive region, hoping to attract more votes on Sunday.

"There's a permanent coup d'etat in Catalonia," said the leader of the far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal, saying PP and the Socialists, who have dominated Spanish politics for decades, were both to blame. Vox won its first parliamentary seats in April and opinion polls show that, boosted by anger over Catalonia protests, it can now hope to win more than 40 seats, up from 24 in the previous ballot.

Sanchez responded by saying his government had tackled the protests with a firm and proportional response. He added that, if elected prime minister, he would amend the country's laws to make clear that organising an illegal independence referendum, like Catalonia's regional leaders did in 2017, is a crime.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-'Catalonia has no king,' separatist protesters say during Spanish royals' visit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it captured slain IS leader's sister in Syria

Turkey has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence gold mine. Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr...

In Guinea, two more killed in clashes between police and protesters

Two people were killed in Guinea on Monday, authorities said, as protesters and police clashed during a funeral procession for those killed in earlier protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to extend his mandate.The West ...

EXCLUSIVE-Giuliani associate now willing to comply with Trump impeachment inquiry -lawyer

Lev Parnas, an indicted Ukrainian-American businessman who has ties to President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now prepared to comply with requests for records and testimony from congressional impeachment investigators, h...

Cheddar cheese row chef named as an 'immortal' of French cuisine

Paris, Nov 5 AFP A French celebrity chef who is suing the Michelin guide for suggesting he used cheddar cheese in a souffle was named as one of the 10 immortals of haute cuisine by the rival Gault Millau guide. Marc Veyrat was on Monday gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019