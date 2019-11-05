Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday and voiced support for negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a giant hydroelectric dam on Ethiopia's Blue Nile, the White House said.
Egypt's foreign minister said last week the Trump administration had invited the three countries to a meeting in Washington on Nov. 6 to try to break the deadlock in the talks.
Egypt fears the dam could restrict already scarce supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Ethiopia says the dam is crucial to its economic development.
Also Read: PM Abiy says Ethiopia ready to hold elections in 2020
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sudan rebel leader says government agreed to open access for aid
Those who used to cast bogus votes are now accusing administration of manhandling: Jaya Prada
U.S., UK and Norway urge Sudan to meet deadline for transitional government
Tens of thousands rally against former ruling party in Sudan
Lopez Obrador, Trump call marks 'before' and 'after' in illegal arms trafficking -Mexico foreign minister