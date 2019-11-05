US in talks with Russia, China on major arms control-like agreement, says Trump
The United States is in talks with both Russia and China on a major arms control-like agreement, US President Donald Trump has said. "We are looking at arms control right now. We are dealing with China, we are dealing with Russia," Trump told reporters at the South lawns of the White House on Monday.
"I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons but we are looking at a major arms control-kind of an agreement right now with Russia and China and maybe somebody else," he said. The US president was responding to a question from a Russian correspondent. However, he did not respond to a question whether he has sought to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Russia
- China
- lawns
- correspondent
- White House
- South
- Russian
- somebody
ALSO READ
REFILE-UPDATE 1-White House's Mulvaney did not mull quitting over "quid pro quo" flap
Trump to celebrate Diwali at White House on Thursday
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House -officials
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's G7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw to leave White House -officials
White House aide: Phase one U.S.-China trade deal targets intellectual property