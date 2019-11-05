International Development News
Development News Edition

EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD arrested AP Mishra arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:42 IST
EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD arrested AP Mishra arrested

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL. "Mishra has been arrested... Economic Offence Wing of

the state police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case," Uttar Pradesh

Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI. An official spokesman said here that Mishra, who was

close to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and known as "Arab Pati Mishra" was "sacked" from his post of MD on March 24, 2017 after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power. "Apprehending his termination, Mishra took away many important files. He was the first engineer to be promoted as MD of UPPCL and was given extension thrice by Akhilesh after his retirement," he said.

He was also seeking ticket from the Samajwadi Party to contest the Lok Sabha polls and was involved in various scams in the previous regime, he said. Adityanath's office attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter over the issue.

"The attack on corruption by 'zero tolerance sword' of Yogi Adityanath has made those involved in corrupt practices run for cover. Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra, the blue-eyed boy of Akhilesh Yadav, has been taken into custody,"it tweeted. It questioned Yadav about the nature of their relationship and said the present government was committed to ensure the security of the employees' money.

"Apki baar bhrashtar par prahar (This time, an attack on corruption)," it said. BSP president Mayawati said the BJP government should protect the interest of employees and compensate them.

"What will allegations and counter-allegations do when BJP government cannot prevent the 'mahaghotala' (big scam) of investing the hard-earned money of power employees in private company," she tweeted. "In this EPF scam, there will be no concrete conclusion due to the lax attitude of the state government. Besides the CBI probe, strict action is needed against the individuals in important posts, who were negligent, as people are waiting for it," she said.

An FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station here on Sunday in this case against Praveen Kumar Gupta, the then secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees' Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director, finance, of the UPPCL.

Both Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on the same day. The state government had earlier recommended a CBI

probe in the case and Adityanath had directed the director general of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to investigate the case till the CBI takes over the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...

Chidambaram hits out at PM over his remarks in Bangkok

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Bangkok, saying that he should have also talked about the falling investment, growth, credit and business confidence in India. ...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019