International Development News
Development News Edition

Which other dept's money invested in defaulter firms: Priyanka to UP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:48 IST
Which other dept's money invested in defaulter firms: Priyanka to UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged EPF scam and asked which other departments' money has been invested in defaulter firms. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over the investment of Rs 2,600 crore of the UP power corporation employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance company DHFL.

Chief Minister Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the investment in scam-hit DHFL. "According to a media report, after the BJP government came to power, on March 24, 2017, the money belonging to power corporation's employees was invested in defaulter company DHFL," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet.

"The question is why was the BJP government silent for two years. Tell the employees how will they get back their hard-earned money. Which other departments' money has been invested in defaulter companies. Make everything clear," the Congress general secretary said. An answer will have to be given as it a matter of hard-earned money, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...

"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating the water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of people, environmentalists say. Neglected for deca...

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon. Marin was beaten in the first game by 21-16 and in the second game, she opte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019