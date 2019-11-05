Which other dept's money invested in defaulter firms: Priyanka to UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged EPF scam and asked which other departments' money has been invested in defaulter firms. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over the investment of Rs 2,600 crore of the UP power corporation employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance company DHFL.

Chief Minister Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the investment in scam-hit DHFL. "According to a media report, after the BJP government came to power, on March 24, 2017, the money belonging to power corporation's employees was invested in defaulter company DHFL," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet.

"The question is why was the BJP government silent for two years. Tell the employees how will they get back their hard-earned money. Which other departments' money has been invested in defaulter companies. Make everything clear," the Congress general secretary said. An answer will have to be given as it a matter of hard-earned money, she said.

