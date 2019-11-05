Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was canceled.

Last month, the Kremlin said it would look into the possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Chile, which was due later this month.

Chile has canceled the summit amid street protests at home.

