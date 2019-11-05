Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was canceled.
Last month, the Kremlin said it would look into the possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Chile, which was due later this month.
Chile has canceled the summit amid street protests at home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
