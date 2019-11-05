J-K Assembly Speaker interacts with staff after reopening of assembly secretariat
With the assembly secretariat reopening in Jammu, Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh took stock of the facilities and interacted with staff members.
"Assembly secretariat re-opens in Jammu. Speaker Legislative Assembly inspects various sections of Assembly Secretariat; take stock of facilities. Interacts with staff members, enquires about working," Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir government said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The state civil secretariat reopened in Jammu on Monday as part of long-held practice. It was the first time that the civil secretariat re-opened in Jammu after bifurcation of state into union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on October 31.
The practice under which the secretariat moves to Jammu after functioning for six months in Srinagar is known as `Darbar Move'. Girish Chandra Murmu had taken oath on October 31 as the first Lieutenant-Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The government had in August repealed Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with the legislative assembly, and Ladakh without legislative assembly- was also passed by parliament. (ANI)
